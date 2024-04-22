Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First Iran group in nine years heads to Saudi Arabia for umrah pilgrimage

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 11:06am

DUBAI: The first group of Iranian pilgrims in nine years made its way to Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Umrah, Iran’s official news agency reported, as a result of improving ties between the two Middle Eastern powers.

Iranian media had said in December that Saudi Arabia had lifted restrictions on Iranians wanting to perform Umrah but flights were delayed until now due to what Tehran called “technical problems”.

In March 2023, China mediated an agreement under which Iran and Saudi Arabia restored full diplomatic relations that were cut since 2016 over Riyadh’s execution of a Shia Muslim cleric and the subsequent storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

Before ties were restored, Iranians had only been able to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, a religious duty deemed compulsory for Muslims who aim to carry it out once in their lifetime. The Hajj must be performed at a certain time of the year, and which is subject to strict annual quotas.

Riyadh eyes significant investment in Pakistan: Saudi FM

The Umrah can be performed at any time and is not deemed compulsory for Muslims.

Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi was present at Tehran’s main airport during the farewell ceremony held for the 85 pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia Iran

Comments

200 characters

First Iran group in nine years heads to Saudi Arabia for umrah pilgrimage

Intra-day update: rupee moves up marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 shows no signs of slowing, gains over 700 points

Aurangzeb tries to ease concerns of S&P, Fitch

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Oil prices retreat as Iran-Israel tensions ease

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

Read more stories