AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-22

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

WASHINGTON: The decision by the US House of Representatives to earmark $61 billion in long-delayed aid for Ukraine shows the country will not become “a second Afghanistan,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

The House on Saturday approved the latest massive package of military and economic assistance for Ukraine as it struggles to hold off Russian forces more than two years since Moscow invaded its Eastern European neighbor.

“This aid will strengthen Ukraine and send the Kremlin a powerful signal that it will not be the second Afghanistan,” Zelensky said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Zelenskiy says he is grateful for US House approval of Ukraine aid

“The United States will stay with Ukraine, will protect Ukrainians, and... they’ll protect democracy in the world,” he added. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, igniting a Cold War-era insurgency that saw the United States fund and arm mujahideen fighters who drove Russian forces out a decade later.

Afghanistan then fell into civil war, and soon the hardline Taliban took power, ruling most of the country from 1996 until 2001. That year their decision to allow the Al Qaeda jihadist group safe haven saw the United States invade in the wake of the September 11 attacks — sparking yet another insurgency.

Nearly 20 years later, the United States also finally withdrew from Afghanistan, leaving Afghan forces battered and exhausted as the Taliban marched back into Kabul to seize power once more.

Zelensky said some of his own forces are also “exhausted.”

“We need to replace them. But these new brigades, they have to have the equipment,” he told Meet the Press. The bills passed Saturday are the product of months of acrimonious negotiations, pressure from US allies and repeated pleas for assistance from Zelensky. The United States has been the chief military backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia, but Congress has not approved large-scale funding for its ally for nearly a year and a half, mainly because of cross-aisle bickering.

The delay has undermined Kyiv’s fight against Moscow, as money to replace items drawn from US stocks ran out.

The resulting gaps saw Ukrainian troops — outnumbered and outgunned by Moscow’s forces — run short of key items such as artillery munitions, leaving them vulnerable.

The bills must still be passed by the Senate and then signed by President Joe Biden, who has promised to do so immediately, with the Pentagon adding that it will move fast to get aid to Ukraine.

Afghanistan US House of Representatives Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine war US aid

Comments

200 characters

US aid shows Ukraine will not be ‘second Afghanistan’: Zelensky

IMF Executive board meetings scheduled till May 1: Pakistan not yet on the agenda

Details of security expenditure on 28 CPEC projects sought

Crisis-Resilient Social Protection programme: World Bank to approve $270m additional financing next month

Raisi to arrive today amid ME tensions

Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military after Israel attack

Sans formal govt approval: CPPA-G expresses inability to supply power to RSEZ

Five waves of UBS layoffs to start in June

Sustainable nitrogen management: Ministry decides to reach out to stakeholders

By-elections: PML-N takes lead

Read more stories