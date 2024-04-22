AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Minister condemns attack on Customs officials in DIK

APP Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the incident of firing on Customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan while performing anti-smuggling duties.

The finance minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two officials of Customs Department in the incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to families of the martyrs in these testing times.

The minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured Customs officials in the incident. He said that sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain and expressed resolve that the smugglers will be dealt with iron hands. The minister said the FBR and Pakistan Customs will continue their anti-smuggling operations for elimination of the menace of smuggling from the country.

