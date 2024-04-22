Maryam highlights her approach to governance

LAHORE Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that her government believes in serving the masses.

In a statement she said: “We gave maximum relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time. The labourers of Punjab, farmers, students and women are foremost in my priorities. Ramazan Nigheban Package, 20 thousand bikes, subsidized flour and subsidized roti speak volumes of our performance.”

She said Rs130 billion Kissan Package depicts agriculture-friendly vision of Nawaz Sharif. I and my team always strive to provide ease and comfort to the common man. We are soon going to introduce laptop and Ipad schemes in Punjab. My mission is to carry forward the vision of the people as well as of Quaid Nawaz Sharif, she said.

“PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif is endeavouring to the utmost so as to resolve problems of the masses. PML-N voter turnout was impressive in the by-elections which is welcoming as they reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N and their candidates,” she concluded.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of PML-N worker Muhammad Yousaf. She said that the murderers have been apprehended, adding PTI hooliganism will not be tolerated under any circumstance. She said that doing away with hatred and enmity in politics is a big challenge for the society. Politics is the name of rendering public service, making reforms and not inflicting torture as well as showing intolerance. She denounced that those taking politics to the limits of character assassination and torture are real enemies of the nation, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024