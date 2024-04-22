PB-50 Killa Abdullah: JUI boycotts by-polls

QUETTA: On the allegations of pre-poll rigging, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) boycotted the by-election at the provincial seat of Balochistan Assembly PB-50 Killa Abdullah.

According to a private TV channel, the JUI did not participate in the polling process that started in the constituency following the announcement of the boycott of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a public meeting at Pishin.

After the boycott of JUI, PB-50, a thorny contest between the candidates of the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami (PkMAP) Party is expected.

PkMAP fielded Mir Vice Achakzai and ANP Engineer Zamrik Achakzai as the candidates in by-elections on PB-50 Qila Abdullah.

The results of the election held on PB-50 Killa Abdullah on February 8 were declared null and void due to rigging and the Supreme Court had ordered a re-election on PB-50.