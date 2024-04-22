AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
World Print 2024-04-22

Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 04:39am

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged rights violations, after media reports said Washington was planning such a step.

Axios news site on Saturday reported that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on Israel’s Netzah Yehuda battalion, which has operated in the occupied West Bank, though the Israeli military said it was not aware of any such measures.

On Friday, the United States announced a new series of sanctions linked to Israeli settlers in the West Bank, in the latest sign of growing US frustration with the policies of Netanyahu, whose coalition government relies on settler parties.

“If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) - I will fight it with all my strength,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

The State Department declined comment beyond remarks made on Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken said he had made “determinations” regarding accusations that Israel violated a set of US laws that prohibit providing military assistance to individuals or security force units that commit gross violations of human rights.

