KP-EZDMC, PCSIR ink MoU on innovative use of marble, granite slurry

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Pakistan Council for Scientific and Research Laboratories (PCSIR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a green initiative while using innovative marble and granite slurry in the province.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak represented his company while Director General PCSIR Jahangir Shah was among the signing parties. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher was chief guest on the occasion to witness the MoU signing ceremony.

The agreement aims to facilitate the transfer of technology and establish a mechanical plant for the alternate use of marble and granite slurry. A huge quantity of non-biodegradable waste is generated during mining and processing operations of dimensional stones such as marble. This, over the years has become a global nuisance by damaging the environment. Therefore, it has become necessary to find a technique to safely dispose or reuse marble waste.

Marble processing units often grapple with the environmental issue of marble slurry, posing a significant challenge to sustainability. In response, KP-EZDMC has initiated proactive strategies within the newly established Mohmand Economic

Zone to tackle this pressing concern.

The province of KP is a major producer of marble products comprising of around 80 operational marble industries. This MoU signifies a collaborative effort towards technological innovation and sustainable utilisation of resources, initiated by the Government of KP.

It paves the way for economic development and environmental conservation through the efficient management of marble and granite waste.

The collaboration seeks to acquire technical know-how for the installation of a mechanical plant at Mohmand Economic Zone in District Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PCSIR Laboratories Complex Peshawar has willingly agreed to transfer the necessary technology for this purpose.

The key measures being implemented are construction of sedimentation tanks, provision of dumping area, mining waste/ industrial residual management, and slurry management plan.

This progress reflects the dedication of Special Assistant on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan, in fostering sustainable industrial development for the region. His steadfast commitment to addressing environmental challenges and promoting innovative solutions has been instrumental in driving positive change.

These initiatives underscore the Government’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable industrial practices in the province, emphasizing the importance of a green environment in light of pressing issues like climate change. By adopting innovative solutions and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, KP-EZDMC aims to mitigate the environmental impact of industrialization while promoting economic growth and resource efficiency, contributing positively to the fight against global warming and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Addressing this gathering, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister expressed elation over achievement in spearheading the national mission of Green KP and Clean KP.

Collaborating with PCSIR, he highlighted our endeavour to transform marble waste into artificial or cultured marble, facilitated by the establishment of a dedicated plant. Furthermore, he emphasized the utilization of these waste materials in various other sectors, underscoring the significance of this agreement in advancing environmental conservation.

The Special Assistant reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and ensuring sustainable economic stability. Encouraging investors to capitalize on the incentives available for waste management across diverse business models, he invited them to participate in this transformative initiative.

