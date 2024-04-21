West Indies Women beat Pakistan in second ODI to seal series 2-0

Stafanie Taylor’s brilliant 73 led West Indies Women to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The visiting side made a mess of a 223-run target, but eventually surpassed it on the last ball of the match to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Taylor was picked Player of the Match for her brilliant innings. She built a crucial 88-run stand with Shemaine Campbell (52) for the third wicket. Captain Hayley Matthews also made a significant contribution with 44 runs.

West Indies looked set to ease past the modest total before Nida Dar (4-52) inflicted chaos in the later part of the innings.

With three runs required from the final ball, Karishma Ramharack stole a boundary off Fatima Sana to seal the nerve-wracking win.

In the process, she became only the second Pakistan bowler after Sana Mir to take 100 wickets in ODIs.

They had already won the first ODI by 113 runs on Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 223 runs thanks to Sidra Ameen’s half-century (50) and Bismah Maroof’s valuable 65. The pair stitched together an 80-run partnership for the second wicket.

Chinelle Henry and Ramharack picked three wickets each, while Afy Fletcher also contributed two wickets.