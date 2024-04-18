AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
West Indies women’s team beat Pakistan in first ODI

BR Web Desk Published 18 Apr, 2024 05:33pm

Captain Hayley Matthews’s brilliant century scripted West Indies women’s 113-run win over hosts Pakistan in the first ODI of the series on Thursday at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi.

After winning the toss, West Indies posted 269/8 in given 50 overs thanks to Matthews’s 140 runs in 150 balls. Her innings was studded with 15 fours and a six.

This was her fifth career century in 81 matches and came from 125 balls with nine fours and a six. She had earlier reached her half-century from 57 balls with six fours and a six.

She added 102 runs in 127 balls for the second wicket with Shemaine Campbelle after Windies lost opener Rashada Williams (1) in the third over of the match with the score just a single run.

Campbelle was the second-highest scorer with 71-ball 45, while Chinelle Henry chipped in with run-a-ball 23.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan claimed two wickets each.

In their turn at the wicket, Pakistan Women were left chasing the game from the very start when they plummeted to 65 for four, which soon became 100 for six. They were eventually dismissed for 156, thanks to 23-ball 25 by Tuba Hassan.

From the top order, only opener Muneeba Ali (22, 33b, 1x4) and Nida Dar (19, 27b, 3x4) offered some resistance against all the accurate West Indies bowlers. Apart from Matthews, Afy Fisher and Zaida James picked up two wickets apiece, conceding 14 and 19 runs, respectively.

The second match of the series will be played on April 21 at the same venue.

