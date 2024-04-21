Ex-bureaucrat Roedad Khan passes away

Roedad Khan, a former bureaucrat, passed away at the age of 101.

Mushahid Hussain Syed wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Mourning the passing of national icon & legend, Roedad Khan sahib, 101; he lived a full life of service to Pakistan during our most turbulent times."

“Truly a unique, multifaceted personality of our times! He will be missed by his countless admirers!”

Khan was born in what is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 29, 1923. He joined the District Management Group later in his career and held many important civil service roles.

After retiring, he continued to write, penning two books and frequently contributing to prominent journals.