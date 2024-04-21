AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Zelenskiy says he is grateful for US House approval of Ukraine aid

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2024 11:33am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude on Saturday for the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of a military aid bill for his country and said the assistance would save lives and “bring a just end” to the war with Russia.

“I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track,” Zelenskiy wrote on X.

The president said the bill “will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger”.

Minutes later, in his nightly video address, the president said the assistance “will be felt by our soldiers on the front lines” and praised the role of “American leadership” in preserving a rules-based international order.

“We will certainly use American support to strengthen both our nations and bring a just end to this war. A war that Putin must lose.”

The bills making up the legislative package provide $60.84 billion to Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities.

The U.S. Senate, which passed a similar measure two months ago, is expected to approve the current bills next week and pass them on to President Joe Biden to sign.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko pointed to the legislation’s provision of $7.8 billion for budget support.

“This is the extraordinary support we need to maintain financial stability and prevail,” he wrote in English on X.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, writing on Telegram, said passage of the bill was evidence that the United States showed “leadership and resolve” in fighting for peace and security.

US House passes $95bn Ukraine, Israel aid package

Shmyhal expressed thanks for approval of provisions that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding after the destruction of the war.

“We will receive an important resource for victory and reconstruction,” he wrote on Telegram. “I call on other countries where Russian assets are held to follow this example.”

