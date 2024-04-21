AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Japan navy helicopters crash, one body found, 7 missing

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2024 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Two Japanese navy helicopters crashed into the sea during a training exercise, killing at least one of the eight crew members on board, the defence minister said on Sunday.

The two SH-60 patrol helicopters were conducting anti-submarine exercises on Saturday night near Torishima in the remote Izu island group, off the southern coast of central Japan.

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Japan military helicopter crashes in Oita prefecture, media reports

The two flight recorders had been discovered in close proximity to each other and the probability was high that the two helicopters had collided, he added.

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) and Coast Guard are searching for the remaining seven crew members.

Earlier on Saturday, MSDF Chief of Staff Yoshitaka Sakai indicated he did not believe there involvement from another country in the crash.

In a post on X, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel offered his country’s assistance in search and rescue efforts.

US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel Defence Minister Minoru Kihara SH 60 patrol helicopters Japan navy helicopters crash Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force MSDF Chief of Staff Yoshitaka Sakai

Comments

200 characters

Two Japan navy helicopters crash, one body found, 7 missing

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

By-polls underway on 21 constituencies across Pakistan

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

More than 14 Palestinians killed as violence flares in West Bank

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Read more stories