Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

ISLAMABAD: The United States has imposed sanctions on four entities — three Chinese and one Belarusian — allegedly for supplies to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, a step comes hours ahead of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the country with Pakistan rejecting it as a politically-motivated move.

“The Department of State is designating four entities pursuant to Section 1 (a) (ii) of Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” the US State Department said in a statement late on Friday.

It stated that these entities have allegedly supplied missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme. Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme. “Such chassis are used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles by Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), which is responsible for the development of Missile Technology Control Regime Category (MTCR) I ballistic missiles,” it said.

It further alleged that China-based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme that “we assess was destined for NDC”. It added that filament winding machines can be used to produce rocket motor cases.

Another China-based firm, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, has allegedly supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme, including stir welding equipment (which the United States assesses can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles), and a linear accelerator system (which the United States assesses can be used in the inspection of solid rocket motors). “Tianjin Creative’s procurements were likely destined for Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which develops and produces Pakistan’s MTCR Category I ballistic missiles,” read the statement.

The fourth one also comes from China, Granpect Company Limited, which has been alleged to have worked with Pakistan’s SUPARCO to supply equipment for testing of large diameter rocket motors. In addition, it further alleged that Granpect Co Ltd also worked to supply equipment for testing large diameter rocket motors to Pakistan’s NDC. “As a result of today’s action, and in accordance with E.O. 13382, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked,” the statement said.

It further said all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorised by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Additionally, the entry of designated individuals into the United States is suspended pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8693, it added. The move comes two days ahead of Iranian President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan on April 22. Pakistan has rejected and termed it as a politically-motivated move.

