Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

APP Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 04:26am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday addressed concerns of the rating agencies on external side, inflation, primary balance and interest rate regime.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with representatives of S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, said a press release issued here.

The minister shared an update on the positive indicators of the country on the back of Standby Arrangement (SBA) signed with IMF. He highlighted ongoing reforms in the priority areas of taxation, energy and privatization over the short, medium and long-term horizon.

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

He also referred to his meetings with Managing Director IMF, President, World Bank and other multi-lateral institutions including AIIB and ADB.

Finance Minister reaffirmed that World Bank agenda of climate change, digitalization and human development aligned with priorities of the government. He also mentioned potential Saudi investments which are in the pipeline.

