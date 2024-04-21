AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-21

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

APP Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 04:21am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed the expectation of larger bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and considered improving the revenue distribution between the provinces and the center.

The minister said, if the loan is approved, Islamabad would revisit its NFC Award that allocates revenues between the federation and the provinces. He said that some of the sectors which need to be brought in a much bigger way into the tax net were provincial markets.

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Pakistan is requesting a “larger and longer” multi-billion-dollar loan programme from the IMF and discussions are underway with the Fund’s officials, the finance minister said, without specifying how much the nation was trying to secure.

Aurangzeb, who is in the US capital with his team to participate in the IMF and World Bank’s meetings and request new financial package, said once the mission is back in Islamabad, we are going to agree on the priorities and the principles.

“I believe it is Pakistan’s programme. It is not an IMF programme. It is a Pakistan’s programme and it is supported, assisted and funded by the IMF. What’s the size, and the reality and where we are, it’s premature to talk about that. We have our own views and we’ll share it with IMF. But I would rather leave it to the joint meetings in terms of the size and the duration of the programme,” Aurangzeb told a group of journalists and think-tanks.

Asked by TRT World if Islamabad would revisit its National Finance Commission (NFC) award the allocation of revenues between the federation and the provinces once IMF approves the new loan programme, Aurangzeb said, Pakistan needs to review it in the context of 18th amendment where a lot of stuff has been devolved to the provinces.

“It is a discussion which we will have with the provinces in terms of either expenditure sharing or requesting them to incentivise to bring up the tax base, because the reality is, after the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award, some of the sectors which need to be brought in a much bigger way into the tax net are actually provincial markets,” he said.

“Whether it is agriculture, real estate or property construction, we can help support systems, but it is for them to actually go ahead and do it,” he said, adding he has already engaged with the chief ministers of Punjab and Sind provinces with respect to starting the dialogue.

Pakistan signed a short-term agreement with IMF in 2023. Pakistan is seeking a new bailout of up to $8 billion when the current one of $3 billion expires, he added. The finance minister’s visit to US comes as IMF published its updated World Economic Outlook that shows Pakistan will grow at 2 percent. The IMF has kept the country’s growth rate at 3.5 percent for the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation.

Speaking at roundtable meeting with Bloomberg team in Washington, he said Pakistan’s solid reserves, stable currency, and growing exports support against rupee devaluation. The finance minister said that his country was ramping up support for industries, agriculture and IT to boost national growth above four percent in the coming years.

IMF NFC award Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories