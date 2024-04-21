AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Zaheer Abbasi Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a project director for the Public Sector Development Programme’s Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project (FIIP).

The Finance Division has sought applications from interested candidates along with their CVs and copies of testimonials duly verified by institutions attended by them with a recent photograph to the Division within 15 days of the publication of the advertisement. The project director will carry out monitoring of the project and will be responsible to supervise project activities.

The vacancy announcement uploaded by the Finance Division on its website stated that it required the services of a qualified person for the position of project director, for PSDP’s project titled, FIIP.

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

The position to be filled on a contract basis in project Pay Scale (PPS)-11 equivalent to BPS-21. The project is an ongoing project with completion time up to June 30, 2025. The appointment will initially be for the remaining period of the project, ie, up to 30.06.2025, extendable (if required) subject to satisfactory performance.

The prescribed qualification, experience and other terms of appointment in line with Ministry of Planning guidelines included that those interested candidates should have: (i) Bachelors in Engineering BS (4 years) Economics, Master degree in Computer Science IT/MBA/MPA or equivalent from HEC recognised university having at least 10 years’ experience in Project Management/implementation.

The candidate should have experience and knowledge of information technology and basic knowledge of project management and experience in handling government projects or World Bank-funded projects; (ii) maximum age limit is of 63 years on the date of appointment; (iii) Project Director would carry out monitoring of project and will be responsible to supervise project activities.

Pay package will be admissible as per determined by the government for PPS-II equivalent to PPS-21; (iv) only short-listed candidates will be called for the interview and interested candidates have been asked to send applications along with their CVs and copies of testimonials duly verified by institutions attended and recent and recent photograph within 15 days of this advertisement.

