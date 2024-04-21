AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Robbers go on looting spree in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and burglars as well as carjackers continued with their looting spree as heavy cash, over 47 mobile phones and 89 vehicles were stolen or snatched from citizens in the different localities of the heavily guarded federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 26 cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. The 89 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations included 15 cars and 74 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Shehzad Town, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Khanna, Karachi Company, Margalla, and Sabzi Mandi police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 13 vehicles including 10 motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, one car and 11 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, seven motorbikes and one car from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Secretariat police station as well as another six motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched four mobile phones, robbers struck at 10 different places and auto thieves stole eight vehicles from the limits of Shehzad Town police station, another 12 cases of carjacking and 11 cases of mobile phones snatching were reported to Industrial Area police station, armed persons snatched three mobile phones and auto thieves stole three cars and 10 bikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, and seven cases of mobile snatching, four cases of theft and five cases of carjacking were reported to Khanna police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

