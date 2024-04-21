AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Gold prices hit all-time high

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday hit the new all-time highs as the global bullion rallied to go past $2400 mark, traders said.

At the week close, gold prices gained Rs1500 and Rs1286 to reach the record highs of Rs252200 per tola and Rs216221 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the bullion prices grew by $11 to $2411 per ounce, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its deals.

“The local market stands at the highest levels today not the global market,” spokesman for All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, Abdullah Razzaq said that the highest global bullion price is $2412 an ounce.

Silver was available for the unchanged Rs2780 per tola and Rs2383.40 per 10 grams with the global value standing at $28.75 an ounce, traders added.

