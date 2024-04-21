Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted significant reduction in wheat flour price, as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs1,900 per 15kg bag to Rs1,670, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,700 per bag against Rs1,940 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs1,870 to Rs1,650 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,680 per bag against Rs1,900. Over the past two months, the wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction of Rs600 or Rs40 per kg, while according to traders the commodity price is likely to further go down and may stable around Rs1,500 per 15kg bag. However, despite a significant reduction in wheat flour price, the tandoor owners in the twin cities, especially in federal capital have not reduced the roti, naan, and paratha rates as paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The survey observed sugar price went up from Rs6,800 to Rs7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg against Rs145 per kg.

Chicken price remained stable at 18,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs500 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs800 per kg; egg price remained stable at Rs6,900 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs255 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chilli and turmeric prices also witnessed no change as turmeric powder is being sold at Rs850 per kg and red chilli powder at Rs800 per kg.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices also remained stable as the commodity is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which still is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) set price of Rs250 per kg.

The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,750, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,200 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,250-1,450 per cylinder.

The prices of the branded spices such as Shan, National, and others witnessed no change as per pack of 39 grams spice are available at Rs130. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices also remained steady as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,100 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs340 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,100 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold a Rs260 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,800 against Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed no changes as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs5,800 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs375-390 per pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,480 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices remained steady as best quality maash is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents and bathing soaps prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack; Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Local ginger price in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs3,000, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, while Chinese ginger price went up from Rs3,000 per 5kg to Rs3,300 per 5kg which is being sold at Rs700-725 against Rs670-700 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,100 to 1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs360-400 per kg against Rs250-310 per kg, and China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs620-670 per kg.

Potato price went up from Rs150-300 to Rs200-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-90 per kg against Rs40-70, tomato prices went down from Rs1,750 per basket to Rs1,250 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-120 per kg against Rs180-250 per kg, and onion prices went down from Rs600-1,250 to Rs600-800 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-200 per kg against Rs140-280 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs600 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg against Rs140-150, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs550-650 per 5kg against Rs180-350 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs135-170 per kg against Rs45-100 per kg; tinda price is stable at Rs230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs300 to Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs150-160 per kg against Rs75-80 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs250 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs110-140 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs350, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs1,350-1,500 per 5kg to Rs650-700 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs135-170 per kg against Rs300-350 per kg, green chilli price went down from Rs200 per kg to Rs150 per kg, lemon price is steady at Rs400-500 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs55-60 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs200 which in retail is being sold at Rs50-55 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs180-200 to Rs300-350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs50-60 per kg, yam price went down from Rs1,300 per 5kg to Rs1,000 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg against Rs250-280 per kg, peas price is stable at Rs400-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-120 per kg and fresh bean price went down from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs680 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs165-170 per kg against Rs170-190 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a declining trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs360 per kg against Rs400 per kg and normal at Rs330 per kg against Rs350 per kg, Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs198-260 per kg against Rs225-300 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs140-220 per kg against Rs170-230 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs120-190 per kg against Rs100-200 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs80-210 per dozen against Rs140-300 per dozen, guava in the range of Rs80-160 per kg to Rs150-270 per kg; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs50-110 per kg against Rs100-250 per kg. Strawberries are being sold in the range of Rs80-160 per kg against Rs100-230 per kg.

Various people talking to this correspondent have said that due to consistent ineffective monitoring by commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments over the years, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too, saying one vendor was selling onions at Rs150 per kg while another was selling same quality onions at Rs180 per kg, mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg, wheat flour was available at Rs1,700 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling same quality of the commodity at Rs1,750.

They urged the government to strictly enforce official price list daily and weekly is prepared in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed that there is still a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices.

They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

