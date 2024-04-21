AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-21

SHRC highlights challenges faced by transgenders

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

KARACHI: In a landmark consultation on the non-compliance with the fundamental rights of the transgenders, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) convened a pivotal meeting at its headquarters here. Chaired by Iqbal Detho, chairperson of the SHRC, the event aimed at spotlighting the persistent challenges faced by the transgender community in Pakistan.

Detho underscored the imperative of recognizing the rights of the transgender community on par with others, citing the SHRC’s proactive stance in addressing their issues. Noteworthy was the emphasis on leveraging the Yogyakarta Principles and ICCPR to advance transgender rights, along with the SHRC’s mission to formulate dedicated policies and legislation in this regard.

Barrister Rida Tahir, Legal Adviser at the SHRC, highlighted the organization’s proactive approach towards cases involving the transgender community. Stressing the importance of non-discrimination and equality, she reiterated the rights enshrined in the Transgender Person’s Protection of Rights Act 2018 and 2020 Rules. Moreover, Barrister Rida detailed the SHRC’s initiatives, including specialized trainings conducted for law enforcement and judicial officials to enhance awareness of transgender rights. She also emphasized the imperative of enacting provincial laws in Sindh post the 18th Amendment to uphold the rights of transgender individuals effectively.

Ehtisham Shahid, Director-General of Nadra’s Regional Head Office in Karachi, reaffirmed the fundamental right of legal identity for all individuals, including transgender persons. Shahid clarified Nadra’s role in providing identity documents to registered individuals, highlighting the organization’s commitment to upholding rights while navigating legal complexities.

Throughout the meeting, various stakeholders voiced concerns and proposed solutions. Mustafa Ali and Muhammad Bux from the Social Welfare Department in Sukkur and Hyderabad, respectively, provided insights into ongoing initiatives supporting transgender individuals, including stipend disbursements and enrollment figures. Ambreen Mubarak, Deputy Director of the Community Development Center for Transgender in Karachi, underscored the challenges posed by the lack of formal identification, hindering access to allocated funds and benefits.

Syed Raza Ali, Founder and CEO of the Peace & Justice Network, announced the development of tailored guidelines for the transgender community, aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing support mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SHRC Transgenders

Comments

200 characters

SHRC highlights challenges faced by transgenders

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories