Abdul Hameed Khan joins PPP

Naveed Butt Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Hameed Khan, a member of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, has officially joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He made this announcement during a press conference flanked by PPP Spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari on Saturday.

During the press conference, Kundi criticised the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that they were unwilling to cooperate with other parties. He stressed the importance of maintaining decorum in parliament and urged the PTI to show more serious behaviour.

Kundi also highlighted the unique political vision of PPP’s leader, President Asif Ali Zardari. He mentioned the potential for earning income through exporting excess sugar in the country. Overall, the PPP leaders expressed their commitment to addressing political challenges and working towards a more prosperous future for Pakistan.

The PPP leader also expressed resolve to address the myriad problems faced by Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Addressing the press conference, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said, “I would like to welcome Abdul Hameed into the PPP on behalf of the leadership.”

He said that Abdul Hameed wants to play his role in central politics. He said that the PPP has always raised the voice against oppression. He said that with the inclusion of Abdul Hameed, the PPP will be strengthened.

