SBCA to take action against illegal structures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Abdul Rasheed Solangi while talking to media representatives at Civic Centre here said that many illegal structures have been demolished in Karachi to eliminate encroachments and similar action will be taken in Hyderabad, as well.

Solangi said that the survey work of those buildings, which need immediately repair, has been started in Sindh. He said that there are 751 such buildings in Sindh, most of them are in Karachi, while only 34 buildings are in dilapidated conditions in Hyderabad. He said that after the completion of the survey, the details of the dilapidated buildings will be given to the Sindh Government.

He said that we want the credibility of SBCA to be improved; possible efforts will be made to remove the encroachment across Sindh and in this regard action will be taken without any kind of pressure. He said that efforts will be made to convince the private builders to ensure that they complete their projects on time.

He said that they are establishing one window operation in the institution for the redressal of complaints.

