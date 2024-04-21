AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
JI protests against growing lawlessness

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday held a series of protests outside the top police offices against the growing lawlessness in the city, demanding of the government for community policing system.

Several protests were held outsides various SSP offices with the JI Karachi activists holding banners and placards to highlight the street crimes plaguing peace and public daily life in Karachi.

The JI officials warned the government about further intensification of the agitation drive if efforts for peace restoration did not take effects, asking for setting up of the community policing to stem the disorder.

The angry protestors raised anti-PPP government chants and lashed out at the police department for being unable to overpower the street criminals. They held the law enforcers widely responsible for the chaos in Karachi.

