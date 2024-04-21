AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-21

Iron ore futures retreat

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices retreated on Friday, but were on track for a second straight week of gains as demand improved in top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.34% lower at 871 yuan ($120.30) a metric ton. It is, however, posed for a 5.3% rise for the week.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.12% at $116.7 a ton, as of 0705 GMT, but up 5.1% so far this week. “It’s normal to see ore prices consolidate after recording significant gains over the past two weeks, with some traders liquidating parts of long positions to lock in profits,” said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS).

Average daily hot metal output among steel mills surveyed climbed for a third straight week, up 0.7% week-on-week to 2.26 million tons as of April 19, while profitability rose to 48.48% from 38%, data from consultancy Mysteel showed. However, a more than 15% price gain so far this month sparked fears that China’s state planner may step in to rein in the rally.

“A more significant rise in prices of raw materials than steel will squeeze margins among mills, denting their buying appetite for raw materials including iron ore, thus weighing down corresponding prices as well,” FIS’s Pei said. An official from the state-backed China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said the association has attached great importance to the crude steel output management policy this year, according to a post on the WeChat account of CISA on Thursday. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.39% and 0.37%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down. Rebar shed 0.3%, hot-rolled coil edged down 0.26%, wire rod dipped 0.54%, while stainless steel added 2.09%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures retreat

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories