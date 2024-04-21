AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-21

Hearings end in ‘Panama Papers’ money-laundering trial

AFP Published 21 Apr, 2024 04:10am

PANAMA CITY: Hearings in the money-laundering trial of the heads of the now-defunct law firm Mossack Fonseca, the epicenter of the global “Panama Papers” scandal, concluded on Friday in the Panamanian capital.

Following 10 days of hearings, a sentence is expected in the coming weeks, with judge Baloisa Marquinez saying Friday she would take advantage of a law giving her 30 working days to render a verdict — or potentially more in cases of lengthy proceedings.

Prosecutor Isis Soto has requested a sentence of 12 years in prison, the maximum for money laundering, for Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, the founders of the firm whose practices were at the heart of the scandal that erupted in 2016.

Documents leaked from Mossack Fonseca revealed how many of the world’s wealthy stashed assets in offshore companies, triggering scores of investigations around the globe. “There has truly been a great injustice committed, not only against me, but against all the people that have worked with me, of whom there are many,” Mossack said at the end of the trial.

“I reiterate that both my partner and all the people who have worked with me have been serious, honest and correct people.”

The pair are on trial alongside more than two dozen others, mainly former employees. Fonseca did not attend the hearings for medical reasons.

The prosecution accuses Mossack and Fonseca of “concealing, covering up and providing false information to banks for the opening of accounts and concealing ownership of assets.” The pair are also alleged to have “received and transferred funds from illicit activities in Germany and Argentina.” Guillermina McDonald, a lawyer for Mossack and other defendants, told AFP that the trial had been flawed. “If there is justice, they should be acquitted,” McDonald said, adding “no punishable act had been proven”.

The trove of 11.5 million leaked files implicated influential figures including billionaires, politicians and sports stars. Icelandic prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson was forced to resign after it was revealed his family had offshore accounts. Then-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from office for life after being implicated in the documents. Others implicated included former British premier David Cameron, football star Lionel Messi, Argentina’s then-president Mauricio Macri and Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, to name but a few.

Many of those caught up in the scandal put forward reasons to explain their offshore presence and said they did not act illegally. Even so, Mossack Fonseca said in 2018 that it would close due to “irreparable damage” to its reputation.

‘Panama Papers money laundering trial

Comments

200 characters

Hearings end in ‘Panama Papers’ money-laundering trial

Govt to revisit NFC Award if IMF loan approved: Aurangzeb

SOE transformation: ADB sending mission to develop $400m project scope

Pakistan rejects US’ ‘politically motivated’ move

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

Space activities rules: Pemra licensees to use only registered satellites in future

Concerns of rating agencies on external side addressed

PSDP’s FIIP: Finance Division to hire project director

Erdogan urges Palestinian unity

Blast at Iraq army base kills one

All set for by-polls in 21 constituencies today

Read more stories