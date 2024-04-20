AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,394 Increased By 99.2 (1.36%)
BR30 24,121 Increased By 266.7 (1.12%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Sports

Struff dumps defending champ Rune out to reach Munich final

AFP Published 20 Apr, 2024 07:22pm

MUNICH: Unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff romped past defending champion and second seed Holger Rune in straight sets to reach the final of the Munich ATP tournament on Saturday.

Struff, the world number 28, lost just two games in the entire match on his way to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Rune.

Rune had won the past two tournaments in Munich and was bidding to become the first player since American Budge Patty to win the event for three years in a row.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Barcelona

The 33-year-old Struff will take part in his second final on the Munich clay after the 2019 event.

The home player will meet third-seeded American Taylor Fritz, who beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 earlier to qualify for his first clay court final.

Fritz, 26, ended the run of 2019 champion Garin, who had defeated local favourite and number one seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.

“It was really cool,” Fritz said after the win.

“I have been really close to a clay-court final a couple of times. It would be awesome to get a title on a clay court.”

Fritz, the world number 15, broke the Chilean once in each set to make it through to his second final of the season after winning the Delray Beach Open in February.

Jan Lennard Struff

Comments

200 characters

