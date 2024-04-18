Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Barcelona

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Wednesday in Spain.

Tsitsipas, of Greece, won points on 69 percent of his first serves and cashed in five of eight break opportunities to win in one hour, 38 minutes.

In the next round, he’ll face Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, an upset 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, the 10th seed. Rafael Nadal, a 12-time winner in Barcelona, was knocked out by fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia in straight sets.

Other seeded winners included No. 3 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 14 Jordan Thompson of Australia and No. 16 Arthur Fils of France.

Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return

Other seeded players did not fare as well, with No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France and No. 9 Nicolas Jarry of Chile knocked out in straight sets.

Tiriac Open Alejandro Tabilo of Chile and Gregoire Barrere of France earned straight-sets victory in Bucharest, Romania, where rain wiped away the rest of the day’s schedule.

Tabilo defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-3, and Barrere got past Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-5, 6-3 in the only completed singles matches.

BMW Open Top-seeded German Alexander Zverev, slowed by rain and hail delays, still rolled to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the second round at Munich.

Neither player broke serve in the first set before Zverev pulled away in the second set.

Zverev saved all four break points he saved in the match to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Only one other match was completed on Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

Sixth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain rallied past German wild-card entrant Rudolf Molleker 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.