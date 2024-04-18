AIRLINK 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
DFML 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
DGKC 69.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.24%)
FCCL 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.1%)
FFL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.46%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.05%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
OGDC 130.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.5%)
PAEL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
PTC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.84%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.82%)
TRG 68.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.88%)
UNITY 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,291 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,955 Increased By 4.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,093 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Barcelona

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 12:23pm

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Wednesday in Spain.

Tsitsipas, of Greece, won points on 69 percent of his first serves and cashed in five of eight break opportunities to win in one hour, 38 minutes.

In the next round, he’ll face Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, an upset 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, the 10th seed. Rafael Nadal, a 12-time winner in Barcelona, was knocked out by fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia in straight sets.

Other seeded winners included No. 3 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 14 Jordan Thompson of Australia and No. 16 Arthur Fils of France.

Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return

Other seeded players did not fare as well, with No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France and No. 9 Nicolas Jarry of Chile knocked out in straight sets.

Tiriac Open Alejandro Tabilo of Chile and Gregoire Barrere of France earned straight-sets victory in Bucharest, Romania, where rain wiped away the rest of the day’s schedule.

Tabilo defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-3, and Barrere got past Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-5, 6-3 in the only completed singles matches.

BMW Open Top-seeded German Alexander Zverev, slowed by rain and hail delays, still rolled to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Austria’s Jurij Rodionov in the second round at Munich.

Neither player broke serve in the first set before Zverev pulled away in the second set.

Zverev saved all four break points he saved in the match to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Only one other match was completed on Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

Sixth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain rallied past German wild-card entrant Rudolf Molleker 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona Open

Comments

200 characters

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Barcelona

Budget: body formed to firm up proposals

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

X working with Pakistan govt to ‘understand concerns’ over ban

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs755mn in penalties on 8 banks, 1 EC

Oil stabilises after sharp drop on demand concerns, easing of Middle East tension

MARI successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

Demand & supply side: More work needs to be done: IMF official

‘Kindly refrain from emailing Mr. Porter and Ms. Kozack...,’ IMF tells BR

Read more stories