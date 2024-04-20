CPEC strengthening economic, cultural ties between Pakistan and China: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and China are developing rapidly due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to Radio Pakistan.

In his message on the International Day of Chinese Language being observed today, the premier said China has made its mark around the world due to its economic development.

He said the Chinese culture and language are rapidly becoming popular all over the world.

PM Shehbaz said the Chinese has become the major language of communication around the world.

He said all possible measures are being taken at the public and private level to promote Chinese language and literature in Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In her message on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the Chinese language has acquired significant importance in the global perspective.

She said the Chinese language is one of six official languages of the United Nations. She said China has proved its worth as an economic power across the globe.

Maryam Nawaz said relations with China are gaining strength with every passing day.

Meanwhile, Chinese Language Day is a United Nations celebration to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity.

The United Nations celebrates six separate days each to mark one of its six official languages to promote equal use of all these languages.

Pakistan has promised to strengthen its relationship with China. Earlier, PM Shehbaz said that the government will not compromise on the security of Chinese workers in Pakistan.

There has been an increase in attacks against Chinese interests and personnel in recent weeks.

Last month, six persons, including five Chinese engineers, were killed in a suspected suicide attack in Besham, district Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Mohammad Ali, the foreigners were on their way to Kohistan from the federal capital Islamabad when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into their vehicle.

China has strongly condemned the recent suicide attack on its citizens in Pakistan and called on Islamabad to apprehend and punish the perpetrators.