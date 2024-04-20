AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 to new record-high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2024 03:05pm

Gold rate in Pakistan hit a fresh high on Saturday as the yellow metal advanced with its safe-haven appeal amid escalating geopolitical tensions. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs252,200 after a single-day gain of Rs1,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs216,221 after an addition of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola stood at Rs250,700.

The safe-haven asset has seen a record surge this month due to geo-political tensions in the Middle East and central banks adding to their gold reserves.

Record high: gold continues to shine, reaches Rs251,900 per tola in Pakistan

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday, as per APGJSA. The rate was set at $2,411 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $11 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,780 per tola.

