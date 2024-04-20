AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-20

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Muhammad Ali Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Adjudication II, Karachi has uncovered a massive Rs 233 million scam involving a textile unit based in Karachi.

According to the details, the adjudication collectorate has imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 100 million and surcharges, bringing the total recoverable amount to a staggering Rs 333 million.

The order, passed by Collector Adjudication Abid Hakro, marks a robust response to severe irregularities detected in import operations under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS). The Post Clearance Audit (PCA) South had initially lodged an FIR after detecting discrepancies in the textile unit’s operations.

Textile unit commits Rs1.4bn tax ‘fraud’ by ‘misusing’ EFS

Investigations revealed alarming signs of operational dysfunction at the textile manufacturing site, which was found to be closed for an extended period. This closure was further corroborated by nil utility bills and the absence of labor employment, as verified from tax returns and cross-checks with KESC, EOBI, and SESSI departments.

Alarmingly, the importer was found to be exploiting its “manufacturing status” to claim benefits of concessionary rates of duty and taxes, a misuse that pointed to a larger issue of governance within the sector. During physical verification, the exempt fabrics imported under the EFS scheme, which were supposed to be manufactured and exported, were nowhere to be found, hinting at a deliberate attempt to defraud the national exchequer.

After providing the textile unit ample opportunity for defense, Collector Abid Hakro’s order has thrust the company into the limelight, subjecting it to strenuous recovery proceedings for the realization of the hefty amounts of taxes, surcharges, and penalties.

This case served as a significant deterrent against the misuse of EFS schemes and the fraudulent misuse of manufacturing status by entities seeking to gain unlawful fiscal advantages. The decisive action taken by the PCA South highlights the authorities’ stringent stance on ensuring compliance and fostering a fair and transparent trading environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs textile EFS Post Clearance Audit

Comments

200 characters

Rs233m scam involving textile unit uncovered

Anti-smuggling drive: Pull your socks up, PM tells LEAs, agencies

Aurangzeb, SFD CEO discuss funding for dam, highway

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Aurangzeb

Payments issue with CPPA-G: Shanghai Electric lodges complaint with PM

10-year solar panel manufacturing policy finalised

LlVE system implemented to deal with challenge of mis-invoicing

Govt apprises NA about its approach to prices of POL products

MPC meeting on 29th

SBP and NBP: Customs authorities directed to deposit all valuable articles

Read more stories