Marwat be grilled for maligning Saudi Arabia: Tarrar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, who accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role to oust Imran Khan from power in 2022, should be grilled for maligning the brotherly country.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said that there have been multiple statements from the PTI leaders regarding friends of Pakistan, saying one official says something and the party issues a rebuttal to it, recalling PTI has earlier accused the US of ousting it from power in April 2022 before taking a U-turn on it.

Tarar accused ex-PM Imran Khan of habitually playing with foreign policy, alleging “he compromised on the confidential system of the diplomatic corps when discussing the cypher in public”.

Speaking on a point of order, the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar accused PTI of allowing the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan during its tenure and exposing citizens to terrorism once again.

He said that there would be zero tolerance against those involved in terrorist activities as they will be dealt with iron hands.

“Let me make it crystal clear that the government has decided that there will be no talks with terrorists…the terrorists will be paid back in their own coins,” he maintained.

He recalled that the then PTI government had arranged a security briefing in parliament and, subsequently, allowed the resettling of thousands of terrorists in the country, who had been pushed out by the police, army, and people of Pakistan.

The minister said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy, saying the security institutions along with federal and provincial governments were fighting against terrorists.

He said that the officials of the security forces were laying down their lives to protect citizens and the homeland.

Tarar said the Balochistan government is taking steps to punish terrorists involved in the Noshki incident and the federal government is extending all help to the provincial government through various institutions whenever and wherever it is required.

