PSO & Railways inaugurate fuel management system

KARACHI: Marking a momentous occasion in the nation’s transportation infrastructure, the country’s leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan Railways (PR) inaugurated two Upgraded Railways Filling and Storage Facilities in Karachi and Lahore.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman/Secretary PR, Syed Taha, Managing Director and CEO PSO, Amir Baloch, CEO/Senior GM PR, alongside senior management representatives from both organizations.

The successful culmination of Phase-I of the Facilities Modernization and Upgradation (FMS) project stands as a pivotal achievement in the relationship spanning over four decades between the two esteemed national entities.

The upgraded facilities in Karachi and Lahore are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including flow meters and calibration of storage tanks and tank wagons, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and safety standards.

These advancements are poised to revolutionize the transportation landscape, providing unparalleled reliability and service quality to customers across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman/Secretary of Pakistan Railways said that the introduction of these upgraded facilities represents a pivotal step forward in the mission to fortify the nation’s transportation infrastructure. “With these developments, we are strategically positioned to seamlessly optimize logistics and catalyze economic growth which aligns with our vision for a more prosperous Pakistan,” he added. Syed Taha, Managing Director and CEO PSO expressed his views, stating the successful launch of the Upgraded Railways Filling and Storage Facilities marks a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Pakistan Railways.

