Abusive language: Speaker suspends membership of two PTI-backed SIC members

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Friday, suspended the memberships of two members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, for using of abusive language and blowing whistles and trumpets during the president’s address of joint-sitting of Parliament.

The National Assembly speaker put the question of motion in the house for suspension of membership for Jamshed Dasti and Iqbal Khan for the whole coming sitting of the ongoing session of the National Assembly. The House adopted a motion introduced by the speaker regarding suspending the two members.

