Markets Print 2024-04-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 19, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 70,909.90
High:                      70,968.98
Low:                       70,186.93
Net Change:                   619.78
Volume (000):                214,725
Value (000):              13,651,928
Makt Cap (000)         2,266,186,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,612.00
NET CH                    (+) 261.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,814.78
NET CH                     (-) 28.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,767.59
NET CH                    (+) 232.81
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,785.64
NET CH                    (+) 293.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,483.10
NET CH                     (+) 69.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,765.54
NET CH                     (-) 10.97
------------------------------------
As on:               19- APRIL -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

