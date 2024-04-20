KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,909.90 High: 70,968.98 Low: 70,186.93 Net Change: 619.78 Volume (000): 214,725 Value (000): 13,651,928 Makt Cap (000) 2,266,186,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,612.00 NET CH (+) 261.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,814.78 NET CH (-) 28.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,767.59 NET CH (+) 232.81 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,785.64 NET CH (+) 293.24 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,483.10 NET CH (+) 69.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,765.54 NET CH (-) 10.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- APRIL -2024 ====================================

