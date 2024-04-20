Markets Print 2024-04-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,909.90
High: 70,968.98
Low: 70,186.93
Net Change: 619.78
Volume (000): 214,725
Value (000): 13,651,928
Makt Cap (000) 2,266,186,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,612.00
NET CH (+) 261.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,814.78
NET CH (-) 28.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,767.59
NET CH (+) 232.81
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,785.64
NET CH (+) 293.24
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,483.10
NET CH (+) 69.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,765.54
NET CH (-) 10.97
------------------------------------
As on: 19- APRIL -2024
====================================
