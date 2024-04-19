AIRLINK 69.92 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (7.24%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.38%)
FFBL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.43%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.49%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.21%)
PAEL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
PTC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.54%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
TRG 68.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,399 Increased By 104.2 (1.43%)
BR30 24,136 Increased By 282 (1.18%)
KSE100 70,910 Increased By 619.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 23,377 Increased By 205.6 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG at fresh three-month high on supply concerns

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 06:51pm

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose this week to a new three-month high due to supply concerns amid tensions in the Middle East and a drop in feedgas deliveries to two LNG terminals in the United States.

The average LNG price for June delivery into north-east Asia rose to $10.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), its highest since Jan. 12, industry sources estimated.

Prices hit a 15-week high earlier this week, slightly exceeding $11.00/mmBtu, tracking gains in European gas markets, but have softened since then.

“Spot gas prices have been strong over the last week due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on oil prices; a series of feedgas dips at U.S. LNG plants; Norwegian outages and Egypt’s switch back to import mode,” said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

“Higher oil prices would push up the price of oil-linked LNG import contracts still common in Asia. The U.S. feedgas falls could indicate lower production and exports, though they may only be short-lived,” he added.

Explosions echoed over an Iranian city on Friday in what sources described as an Israeli attack, but Tehran played down the incident and indicated it had no plans for retaliation – a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war.

The rise of LNG prices above the $10.00/mmBtu threshold again has curbed Asian buyers’ demand for spot cargoes, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

“In turn, this closed the inter-basin arbitrage again even with low spot charter rates - which also fell slightly over the week - already heavily limiting the premium needed for Asian markets to draw Atlantic spot supply away from Europe,” he said.

In Europe, gas prices saw strong gains earlier in the week, mainly driven by concerns over Freeport LNG and cooler weather forecast for the rest of April, suggesting ample scope for a brief mid/late April resurgence in heating demand, Good added.

On March 20, Freeport said its Train 2 liquefaction unit had been shut down, while Train 1 will be taken down imminently as it expects inspections and any subsequent repairs at both the units to be completed by May.

Traders said there was lower feedgas at Sabine Pass LNG export unit in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, but said it was likely a short-term outage.

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in June on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $9.996/mmBtu on April 18, a $0.12/mmBtu discount to the gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the June delivery price at $9.9/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed May delivery at $9.860/mmBtu.

On spot LNG freight, both the Atlantic and Pacific rates were steady this week, with the Atlantic spot rate estimated at $44,000/day on Friday and the Pacific spot rate at $46,250/day, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

LNG LNG price global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asia spot LNG at fresh three-month high on supply concerns

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May: Finance Minister

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

Despite calls to de-escalate, Israel attacks Iran as region goes deeper into conflict

Oil slips despite reported Israeli attack on Iran

Rupee records minor improvement against US dollar

‘Reform’ package more important than size of next programme, says IMF

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Turkish CGS

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories