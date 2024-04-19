AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.73%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.82%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.09%)
FFL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 114.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.62%)
OGDC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
PRL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.22%)
PTC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.43%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1%)
SNGP 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 68.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,335 Increased By 40.4 (0.55%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 47.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,541 Increased By 251.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

  • Last year, Moody's downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating to ‘Caa3’
BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2024 Updated April 19, 2024 12:13pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, expects that Moody’s Investor Service (Moody’s) would upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating soon, reflecting the country’s improved economic fundamentals and the government’s commitment to reforms.

The remarks come during Aurangzeb’s meeting with representatives from Moody’s on the sidelines of the World Bank Group-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Last year, Moody’s downgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.

Back then, the credit rating agency said that the decision to downgrade the ratings was driven by its assessment that Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating.

The country’s very weak fiscal strength and elevated political risks also constrain its credit profile, it said.

However, earlier this year in February, Moody’s said that Pakistan’s rating would likely be upgraded if the government’s liquidity and external vulnerability risks decreased materially and durably.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Finance statement, Aurangzeb, who is currently in Washington attending World Bank-IMF Spring meetings being held from April 15 to 20, briefed Moody’s on Pakistan’s key economic indicators and macro-economic stabilization achieved after entering into a Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He highlighted the government’s key priorities including tax and energy sector reforms, as well as the privatization agenda.

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

“Finance Minister indicated the government’s intention of tapping international capital markets, with a focus on the Middle East and China, to support Pakistan’s economic growth and development,” read the statement.

Aurangzeb also addressed questions related to inflation, foreign exchange reserves, debt repayments, external account vulnerability, and domestic liquidity and expressed confidence in the government’s ability to address these challenges and create an environment conducive to sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan Economy Moody's Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan rating Moody's Investor Service Moody's rating IMF WB

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan hopes for Moody’s rating upgrade as economic indicators improve

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Dubai rains provide ‘opportunity to enhance emergency response systems’: Crown Prince

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

IMF says ready to support, stresses need for reform

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Read more stories