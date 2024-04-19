AIRLINK 67.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.76%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.2%)
FCCL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.53%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.57%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.7%)
OGDC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
PRL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
PTC 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.76%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.91%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.45%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,339 Increased By 44.2 (0.61%)
BR30 23,887 Increased By 32.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 70,553 Increased By 262.5 (0.37%)
KSE30 23,231 Increased By 60.3 (0.26%)
Gold set for fifth weekly gain as geopolitical risks buoy demand

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 11:12am

Gold prices rose on Friday, on track for their fifth weekly gain, with investors gravitating towards safe-haven assets as political uncertainty in the Middle East overshadowed pressures from the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates.

Gold shines as geopolitical tensions offset easing US rate-cut bets

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,388.49 per ounce, as of 0111 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,403.30 per ounce. Bullion rose 3% so far this week.

  • The US announced new sanctions on Iran, targeting its unmanned aerial vehicle production after its attack on Israel.

  • Federal Reserve policymakers have rallied around the idea of holding borrowing costs where they are until probably far into the year, given slow and lumpy progress on inflation and a still-strong US economy.

  • The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits was unchanged at low levels last week, pointing to continued labor market strength.

  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said that if inflation progress stalls, central bankers would need to consider an interest rate hike.

  • Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

  • Silver may have the power to reach the $30-per-ounce milestone after its 26% surge in March-April on the back of gold’s record run and copper’s strength, even though analysts say the metal is ripe for a technical correction.

  • South Africa’s Sibanye Stillwater will close its 4 Belt shaft at Marikana and shed 855 jobs after failing to return it to profitability due to low platinum group metal (PGM) prices.

  • Asian markets will hope to end a bruising week on a positive note, but fraying global sentiment and a reluctance to take on much risk ahead of the weekend amid persistent Middle East tensions could limit any upside.

  • Spot silver rose 0.7% to $28.41 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $940.70, while palladium fell 0.6% at $1,016.25.

