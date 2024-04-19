AIRLINK 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.83%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.75%)
DFML 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
DGKC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.73%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.82%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.09%)
FFL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 114.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.62%)
OGDC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
PIAA 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 112.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
PRL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.22%)
PTC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.43%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1%)
SNGP 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
SSGC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 68.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,335 Increased By 40.4 (0.55%)
BR30 23,902 Increased By 47.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,541 Increased By 251.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 23,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo’s Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade

AFP Published April 19, 2024 Updated April 19, 2024 12:02pm

TOKYO: Tokyo’s key Nikkei index plunged more than three percent in morning trade on Friday, following falls in tech shares on Wall Street and as Middle East tensions rattle markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.08 percent, or 1,170.97 points, to 36,908.73 at around 0145 GMT.

The broader Topix index fell 2.53 percent, or 67.65 points, to 2,609.80.

“Chip-linked shares are facing heavy selling” in Tokyo as “expectations fade for US rate cuts, and after Taiwan’s TSMC revised down its market outlook”, Hideyuki Suzuki of SBI Securities said.

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC fell 4.9 percent on Wall Street on Thursday after it pointed to “weakening macroeconomic conditions” and softening demand.

Earlier Thursday, TSMC – which dominates the world’s chip-making industry – announced a nearly nine percent increase in net profit in the first quarter.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said investors across Asian markets were hoping “to salvage a challenging week”.

Nikkei snaps losing streak as chip-sector stocks rebound

“Prevailing global unease and a cautious attitude towards risk-taking ahead of the weekend (yes, the Middle East is still on the radar), compounded by relentless waves of hawkish Fed speak, could limit any appetite for upside moves,” he said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, electronics maker TDK dropped 4.64 percent to 6,985 yen and IT investment company SoftBank Group sank 3.86 percent to 7,572 yen.

Chip and electronics parts maker Rohm was down 3.93 percent at 2,114 yen.

Sony Group was down 2.55 percent at 12,435 yen after reports said the company was in talks with Apollo Global Management about a potential joint bid for film and TV giant Paramount Global.

Toyota was off 2.67 percent at 3,506 yen.

Tokyo stocks Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei share average

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo’s Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade

Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan

Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Stocks recover after Israeli strikes on Iran, KSE-100 gains

Five Japanese escape unhurt in Karachi suicide blast attack

Aurangzeb pitches bankable projects to attract Saudi, UK investments

Dubai rains provide ‘opportunity to enhance emergency response systems’: Crown Prince

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

IMF says ready to support, stresses need for reform

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Read more stories