Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.15, a gain of Re0.29 against the greenback

On Friday, the rupee had registered a marginal decline to settle at 278.44 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund is ready to support Pakistan and the package of reforms is now more important than the size of the new programme, the fund’s Middle East and Central Asia director said on Thursday.

“I think what is important at this stage is to accelerate the reforms, double down on the structure of reforms in order to provide Pakistan with its full potential of growth,” Jihad Azour told a press conference on the sidelines of the IMF 2024 Spring Meetings.

Internationally, a wave of risk aversion swept over markets on Friday and sent the Australian and New Zealand dollars sharply lower, while the yen found support on safe-haven gains following media reports that explosions had occurred in Iran.

The latest developments sparked greater concern over a widening of the Israeli aggression in the Middle East, prompting a flight to safety as investors swept up typical safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and the yen, alongside U.S. Treasuries and gold.

In the broader market, a resurgent dollar headed towards a second straight week of gains as a hotter-than-expected U.S. economy has pushed back investors’ and policymakers’ expectations of the trajectory of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The greenback’s 0.27% gain for the week was capped by a slight stall in its rally following a rare trilateral warning from finance chiefs in the United States, Japan and South Korea over the two Asian nations’ sliding currencies, raising the risk of a potential joint intervention.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck a site in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.

The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly. At 0200 GMT, Brent futures were up $2.63, or 3%, to $89.74 a barrel. The most active US West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1%, to $84.66 per barrel.

Iran’s Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan.

This is an intra-day update