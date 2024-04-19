AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Apr 19, 2024
2024-04-19

IMF says ready to support, stresses need for reform

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

LONDON: The International Monetary Fund is ready to support Pakistan and the package of reforms is now more important than the size of new programme, the fund’s Middle East and Central Asia director said on Thursday.

IMF says global debt levels face ‘Great Election Year’ risk

“I think what is important at this stage is to accelerate the reforms, double down on the structure of reforms in order to provide Pakistan with its full potential of growth.” Jihad Azour told a press conference on the sidelines of the IMF 2024 Spring Meetings.

