Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that renowned businessmen from Saudi Arabia will be visiting Pakistan soon.

While presiding over a meeting regarding Saudi investment in Pakistan following the recent visit of the Saudi delegation on Thursday, the premier asked the relevant ministries and departments to pay special attention to government-to-government agreements as well as business-to-business projects and taking Pakistan’s business community into confidence in this regard.

He said he would personally review the progress regarding Saudi investment and would not accept any kind of carelessness in this regard.

Saudi Arabia agrees to build strong partnership

The meeting was informed about the Saudi delegation’s interest in investment in various sectors and the presentation of projects by Pakistan.

The meeting was told that in the discussions between the two countries, investment in the sectors of mining and minerals, agriculture, energy, information technology and infrastructure development was discussed. The meeting was further informed that discussions on measures to make Pakistan a part of the global supply chain and value chain were also part of the negotiations.

The participants of the meeting termed the arrival of the delegations of friendly countries for foreign investment in Pakistan a success of the present government at the diplomatic front and for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Atta Tarar, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal, Salik Hussain Chaudhry, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Members of National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani, Rumina Khurshid Alam, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officials.

