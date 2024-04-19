AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-19

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to engage with corporate sector for creation of a fund for hiring top-notch advisors/ firms/ talent, leveraging their CSR funds, with hiring rules precluding any possibility of conflict of interest situations, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said during a meeting held on April 9, 2024 to take stock of various proposal for augmenting talent pool of federal government, Prime Minister gave the following directions: (i) Establishment Division to conduct awareness sessions for Ministries on simplified hiring process of experts under amended rules; (ii) P3A to select/ pre-qualify a pool of top level consultancy firms for different areas of specialisation and make them available for federal government Ministries for expedited hiring on need basis; (iii) Establishment Division to hire headhunting firms and make them available for Ministries to facilitate expeditious hiring process of professionals/ experts/ technical advisors etc.; and (iv) presentation to Prime Minister by ten key Ministries/ Divisions (Commerce, National Food Security and Research, Finance, IT&T, Climate Change, Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources, Industries and Production, Science and Technology and Water Resources) after conducting their respective need assessment, finalising requirements for specialists/ consultants and consultancy firms and progress/ plan on hiring required talent.

Muhammad Aurangzeb takes over as finance minister as speculation ends

All Ministries/ Divisions have also been directed that sectoral presentations shall include plans and actions of Ministries for augmenting their talent pool for effective delivery on respective functions/ projects/ initiatives.

Prime Minister Office (MPO) has directed all the Ministries that necessary action may be taken for compliance of the directions of the Prime Minister, as per given timelines, and progress be submitted to it accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

corporate sector Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif CSR funds

Comments

200 characters

Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

Saudi business tycoons due shortly: PM

Minister rules out PKR devaluation

Global investors apprised about upward forex trend

SBP’s reserves up $14.4m to $8.055bn

Discos officials conniving with power thieves to face the music

PM seeks urgent plan to revamp transmission system, Discos

Appellate Tribunal: FBR issues guidelines for implementation of orders

Dar hints at resumption of Pakistan-India trade ties?

PM forms body to probe MTL underutilisation

Read more stories