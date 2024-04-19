Fund for hiring top-notch professionals: Aurangzeb asked to engage with corporate sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to engage with corporate sector for creation of a fund for hiring top-notch advisors/ firms/ talent, leveraging their CSR funds, with hiring rules precluding any possibility of conflict of interest situations, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said during a meeting held on April 9, 2024 to take stock of various proposal for augmenting talent pool of federal government, Prime Minister gave the following directions: (i) Establishment Division to conduct awareness sessions for Ministries on simplified hiring process of experts under amended rules; (ii) P3A to select/ pre-qualify a pool of top level consultancy firms for different areas of specialisation and make them available for federal government Ministries for expedited hiring on need basis; (iii) Establishment Division to hire headhunting firms and make them available for Ministries to facilitate expeditious hiring process of professionals/ experts/ technical advisors etc.; and (iv) presentation to Prime Minister by ten key Ministries/ Divisions (Commerce, National Food Security and Research, Finance, IT&T, Climate Change, Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources, Industries and Production, Science and Technology and Water Resources) after conducting their respective need assessment, finalising requirements for specialists/ consultants and consultancy firms and progress/ plan on hiring required talent.

All Ministries/ Divisions have also been directed that sectoral presentations shall include plans and actions of Ministries for augmenting their talent pool for effective delivery on respective functions/ projects/ initiatives.

Prime Minister Office (MPO) has directed all the Ministries that necessary action may be taken for compliance of the directions of the Prime Minister, as per given timelines, and progress be submitted to it accordingly.

