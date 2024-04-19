FBR names officials for better FBR/PRAL liaison

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of 25 focal persons in the field formations for better coordination between FBR/Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and Tier-I retailers for the point of sales (POS) integration. In this regard, the FBR has released the list of 25 Inland Revenue officials here on Thursday.

The list revealed that focal persons included Additional Commissioners (Inland Revenue); Assistant Commissioner-IR and Deputy Commissioner-IR working in the Large Taxpayers Office (LTOs), Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) across the country.

Technical Release 4/2024: e-integration--Point of Sale (POS) system

The FBR has nominated Mehboob Ur Rehman (Manager Development-PRAL) as focal person for technical support from the PRAL.

