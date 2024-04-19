PM forms body to probe Matiari Transmission Line underutilisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee headed by Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Malik to probe non-utilisation of full capacity of Matiari Transmission Line (MTL), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The committee include Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary, Power Division, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and former Managing Director NTDC/ Dr Fiaz Ahmed Chaudhary.

The committee may co-opt any additional member(s) on need basis.

Completion of Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line: MoE, SGCC and NTDC celebrate ‘Decade of CPEC’

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the inquiry committee are as follows: (i) probe into non-utilisation of full capacity of Matiari Transmission Line for evacuation and transmission of power from south and north; (ii) determine the deficiencies in planning for evacuation and transmission through high voltage line leading to low utilisation while making high capacity payments despite the fact that there was ample lead for completion of power plants in south of the country; (iii) fix responsibility in case of negligence by the responsible person(s) and entity and recommend action; (iv) consider/ recommend way forward and immediate remedial measures for maximum evacuation and transmission of power from south to north; and (v) any other issue appropriate and relevant to NTL issue.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Secretary (NTDC) Power Division Hammad Raza, the Committee must complete its deliberation and present its recommendations/ report within seven days.

The issue of evacuation of power from south to north is always part of discussion during public hearing on Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCAs) at Nepra. The financial impact of imported fuels being used in expensive plants is made part of the FCA and charged from consumers. The key reason of this factor, as NPCC/ NTDC officials claim, is non-evacuation of power from south to north due to system constraints. Nepra has withheld an amount of Rs 47 billion of NTDC as the latter has not improved its transmission system.

