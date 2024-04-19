AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
MPCL successfully drills, tests 3rd appraisal well in Ghazij

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested the third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Sindh.

This well is a part of the appraisal programme for the Ghazij discovery which was disclosed on January 25, 2023.

The well was spudded in on February 15, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,483 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 10.5 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) with a WellHead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 490 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

