MPCL successfully drills, tests 3rd appraisal well in Ghazij

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested the third appraisal well in the Ghazij formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Sindh.

This well is a part of the appraisal programme for the Ghazij discovery which was disclosed on January 25, 2023.

The well was spudded in on February 15, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,483 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 10.5 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) with a WellHead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 490 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

