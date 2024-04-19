KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 28.222 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,018.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.490 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.369 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.291 billion), Silver (PKR 2.551 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.849 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.253 billion), SP 500 (PKR 423.390 million), DJ (PKR 328.250 million), Japan Equity (PKR 254.273 million), Copper (PKR 185.166 million), Natural Gas (PKR 129.136 million), Brent (PKR 68.381 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.496 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 38.849 million were traded.

