AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2024
Markets Print 2024-04-19

PMEX daily trading report

Published 19 Apr, 2024

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 28.222 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,018.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.490 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.369 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.291 billion), Silver (PKR 2.551 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.849 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.253 billion), SP 500 (PKR 423.390 million), DJ (PKR 328.250 million), Japan Equity (PKR 254.273 million), Copper (PKR 185.166 million), Natural Gas (PKR 129.136 million), Brent (PKR 68.381 million) and Palladium (PKR 28.496 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 38.849 million were traded.

Gold Copper Crude Oil PMEX Agricultural Commodities

