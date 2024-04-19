KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,290.12 High: 70,645.30 Low: 69,783.32 Net Change: 43.20 Volume (000): 237,695 Value (000): 11,463,504 Makt Cap (000) 2,247,380,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,350.67 NET CH (+) 118.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,843.14 NET CH (-) 39.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,534.78 NET CH (-) 152.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,492.40 NET CH (-) 52.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,413.38 NET CH (+) 4.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,776.51 NET CH (-) 26.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- APRIL -2024 ====================================

