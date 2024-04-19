Markets Print 2024-04-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,290.12
High: 70,645.30
Low: 69,783.32
Net Change: 43.20
Volume (000): 237,695
Value (000): 11,463,504
Makt Cap (000) 2,247,380,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,350.67
NET CH (+) 118.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,843.14
NET CH (-) 39.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,534.78
NET CH (-) 152.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,492.40
NET CH (-) 52.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,413.38
NET CH (+) 4.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,776.51
NET CH (-) 26.03
------------------------------------
As on: 18- APRIL -2024
====================================
