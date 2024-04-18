AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I called off due to rain

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 11:00pm

The first T20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand has been called off due to repeated showers in Rawalpindi.

The match was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM. However, the rain delayed the game for nearly three hours.

Irfan, Usman earn maiden calls as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand series

The players took the field at 10:12 PM as the match was reduced to five overs per side.

However, the rain returned after Shaheen Afridi had taken the wicket of debutant Tim Robinson on the second ball of the game.

With the game already past the cut-off time of 10:10 PM, the umpires had to call it off.

The second of the five-match T20I series will be played on Saturday, April 20 at the same venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I match abandoned

Pakistan vs New Zealand first T20I called off due to rain

