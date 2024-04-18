China’s March refined copper output jumps 8% y/y

BEIJING: China’s refined copper production in March rose 7.9% from the prior year to around 1.15 million metric tons, data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics showed.

On a daily basis, average copper output stood at 37,000 tons, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data.

The average daily output equalled to that for the first two months of this year, despite top smelters on March 13 agreeing to cut production at some loss-making plants amid shortages of copper ore and concentrate.