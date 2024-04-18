AIRLINK 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Apr 18, 2024
Markets

China’s March refined copper output jumps 8% y/y

Reuters Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 12:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s refined copper production in March rose 7.9% from the prior year to around 1.15 million metric tons, data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics showed.

On a daily basis, average copper output stood at 37,000 tons, according to Reuters calculations based on the official data.

Growth optimism propels copper to 2022 peaks

The average daily output equalled to that for the first two months of this year, despite top smelters on March 13 agreeing to cut production at some loss-making plants amid shortages of copper ore and concentrate.

Copper

