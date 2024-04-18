AIRLINK 65.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
Apr 18, 2024
Markets

China’s March aluminium imports jump 90% on-year, customs data show

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 11:30am

BEIJING: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and products jumped 89.8% at 380,000 metric tons in March, customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports in the first quarter totalled 1.1 million tons, up 92.3% from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Aluminium hits 22-month high

The light metal is traditionally used in the construction, transportation and packaging sectors.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, declined 1.4% to 11.86 million tons in March, the data showed.

Imports of bauxite in the first quarter stood at 36.32 million tons, up 2.1% from a year earlier.

